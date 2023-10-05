San Jose

Man injured in stabbing on trail in San Jose, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose police vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A man walking on a trail in San Jose Tuesday evening was stabbed in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.

The stabbing happened at about 5:18 p.m. on the Penitencia Creek Trail near the Berryessa Community Center, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the victim was walking on the trail when, "without provocation," he was attacked from behind by an unidentified male suspect. The suspect used a knife or "a sharp edged implement," police said.

The suspect fled the scene before police officers arrived.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the attack are unknown, but an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police said they will be increasing foot patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Detective Lindenberg (#4673) with the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.

