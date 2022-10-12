Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police

A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police.

At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.

According to Milpitas police, the victim was stabbed in the 500 block of Murphy Ranch Road in Milpitas, where one person was taken into custody.

The investigation was ongoing, and there was no threat to the community, police said.