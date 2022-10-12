San Jose

Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police

One person was arrested at original scene in Milpitas, and no ongoing threat to the public, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police.

At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.

According to Milpitas police, the victim was stabbed in the 500 block of Murphy Ranch Road in Milpitas, where one person was taken into custody.

The investigation was ongoing, and there was no threat to the community, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

San JosemilpitasstabbingHighway 101
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us