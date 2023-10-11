Armed man arrested after hours-long standoff at San Jose home

San Jose police arrested an armed man at a home early Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff, according to the police department.

At about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of South 19th Street on a report of a despondent male armed with a rifle and threatening his roommates, police said. When officers arrived, he had barricaded himself inside the home.

Additional officers, tactical negotiators and a MERGE team also responded to the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident at about 2:30 a.m., police said.

Video from the scene shows the man being taken away in an ambulance, but it wasn't clear what, if any, injuries he suffered.

No shots were fired, and officers remained at the scene to search the home.

No injuries were immediately reported.