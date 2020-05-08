coronavirus

Stanford Children’s Health to Resume Non-Emergency Procedures

By Bay City News

[DFW-MorningNews] 1460399626NFL.jpg
Getty Images

Stanford Children's Health announced Friday that it would resume non-emergency medical procedures for the first time in six weeks.  

The hospital suspended non-essential procedures in mid-March as a result of the state's COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place order. Operating room volume at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital Stanford is about 70% of pre-pandemic levels and growing, according to Stanford Children's Health.  

"We had to carefully evaluate scheduled procedures to determine whether they could be safely delayed for 30-plus days, since that was the definition of 'elective' included in the mandate," Stanford Children's Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dennis Lund said. 

Local

San Jose 6 hours ago

San Jose Could Open Up Outdoor Space to Restaurants, Other Businesses

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Curbside Pickup Not Allowed in San Francisco Despite Governor’s Green Light

With an anticipated surge in patient volume at Lucille Packard, Stanford Children's Health said its workers will continue practicing strict public health guidelines, including COVID-19 testing for all employees and patients, increased protective equipment standards and using telehealth tools when available.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Palo AltoStanford Children's Health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us