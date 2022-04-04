Stanford Nurses Look for Support as Possible Strike Nears

Stanford nurses are trying to rally public support as they get closer to a possible strike.
They held an informational picket in the front of the hospital in Palo Alto Monday morning.
The nurses are asking for a pay increase, mental health support and changes to their time-off policy.
The union representing nurses said the two sides have met to negotiate 30 times but still have not been able to reach an agreement.
In a statement, a spokesperson with Stanford Health Care said in part, "To date, the hospitals have offered proposals that would provide nurses with market-leading wages and further our commitment to enhanced nurse staffing, workplace safety and wellness."
It adds that it is looking forward to resuming negotiations with the nurses' union.