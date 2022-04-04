Stanford Nurses Look for Support as Possible Strike Nears

Stanford nurses are trying to rally public support as they get closer to a possible strike.

They held an informational picket in the front of the hospital in Palo Alto Monday morning.

The nurses are asking for a pay increase, mental health support and changes to their time-off policy.

The union representing nurses said the two sides have met to negotiate 30 times but still have not been able to reach an agreement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a statement, a spokesperson with Stanford Health Care said in part, "To date, the hospitals have offered proposals that would provide nurses with market-leading wages and further our commitment to enhanced nurse staffing, workplace safety and wellness."

It adds that it is looking forward to resuming negotiations with the nurses' union.