Ex-Employee Arrested for Shooting at Stanford Shopping Center: Police

A man suspected of firing off a gun from his moving vehicle at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto on Monday afternoon has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building after allegedly firing at least two rounds that struck the window of a steak house and an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Ginsberg used to work at the steak house and had allegedly been sending threatening text messages to his former boss, with whom he had an "interpersonal conflict," police said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday morning. He was taken in around 9:55 a.m. without incident, police said. Officers claim that he drives a black Chevrolet Camaro and that gun similar to the one used on Monday was also found at his residence.

Dispatch first received a call about the shooting at 4:25 p.m. from Fleming's Prime Steakhouse in the shopping center complex on El Camino Real. Police confirmed that a large plate-glass window had been struck by gunfire. The restaurant was open with people inside, but no one was injured.

Investigators found bullet casings from a handgun on the east side of the 100 block of El Camino Real and a witness reported seeing someone aim a handgun out of the window of a black Chevrolet Camaro as it headed northbound on El Camino Real.

Police believe Ginsberg acted alone and there is no evidence that anyone else was in his vehicle, police said.

His former supervisor was at work at the steak house at the time of the shooting.