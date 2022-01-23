State Route 9 Restoration Begins Monday in Santa Cruz

A roadway construction project begins Monday in Santa Cruz County to extend the Sidehill Viaduct and to provide permanent restoration of a section of state Route 9 damaged during the 2016-17 rainy season, according to a Caltrans spokesperson.

The project is located in Brookdale, between Boulder Creek and Ben Lomond. Work will take place about one-third of a mile south of Western Avenue, where motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control beginning Monday on a weekday schedule between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This project will be completed in December 2022.