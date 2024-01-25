San Jose Mineta International Airport

Norman Mineta statue unveiled at San Jose airport

By NBC Bay Area staff

The city of San Jose on Thursday unveiled a new statue at San Jose Mineta International Airport to honor its namesake: Norman Mineta.

The statue stands 6 feet tall and is made of bronze. It was funded by Mineta's supporters and commissioned by nonprofit organizations.

Mineta was the mayor of San Jose in the 1970s before serving in Congress for 20 years. He later became the U.S. transportation secretary during the George W. Bush administration.

He died in 2022 at the age of 91.

