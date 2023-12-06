South Bay family clings on to hope in finding urn 2 years after it was stolen

A South Bay family is holding out hope that someone knows who broke into a niche and stole the urn that held their loved one’s ashes.

The urn holding the cremated remains of 78-year-old grandpa Rafael Zargoza was placed at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in San Jose in 2018.

But it was stolen in 2021 and as the two-year anniversary of the crime comes up next week, the family continues to plead for help.

“I didn’t have no words. Everyone was crying, we had screaming, everything. We had real pain because that was my grandpa,” said Zaragoza’s granddaughter who didn’t want to be identified for fear of retribution from the suspect. “He was the king of the family… I know he’s with me, his presence is with me, but to be able to come here to visit all my family but he’s not here I feel empty.”

The family said they have have been able to see surveillance video from that day.

San Jose Police said in a statement Wednesday that they submitted the case to the district attorney’s office, but said in part, “The DA’s Office rejected to prosecute based on the evidence provided.”

It was devastating news to the family who want whoever did this, caught.

“Maybe they don’t have family, maybe they’re going through something but somebody definitely has no heart that can do this,” said the granddaughter.

The only hope the family can cling to for now is that someone will recognize the urn so they can find another proper resting place for their loved one again.

“It’s a brown box, it has the Virgin De Guadalupe,” said the granddaughter.