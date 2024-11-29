San Jose

Stolen wheelchair returned to San Jose family

By NBC Bay Area staff

Prayers were answered for a San Jose family just in time for Thanksgiving.

Thieves broke into Racheal Topan’s SUV Tuesday and among the things they stole was a customized $6,000 wheelchair belonging to her son Miguel who has cerebral palsy.

On Wednesday, volunteers brought Miguel a new wheelchair, but turns out someone returned the stolen one.

Topan posted on social media Thursday that it was left across the street.

She said her family is forever grateful for all the community support.

