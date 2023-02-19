Street Vendor Recovers After Brutal Beating Outside SAP Center in San Jose

An Oakland street vendor is still recovering after a brutal beating while doing his job outside the SAP Center in San Jose.

The incident happened on Thursday and it was caught on camera and it went viral on TikTok.

New eyewitness images show Saul Reconco lying unconscious on a bloody pavement while paramedics administer aid.

The vendor said he was selling hot dogs after a concert when a customer attacked him.

In the video, you can see a man kicking a face-down Reconco on the floor.

He said the man bought a few hot dogs, but demanded a free one. When Saul refused, things got physical.

The Honduran immigrant was hospitalized with a fractured nose, three loose teeth, and a bruised eye and face.

He said he doesn’t have health insurance but is grateful for the public’s support after eyewitness Kim Lara posted the now-viral clip on TikTok.

Now he’s hoping for a speedy recovery so he can get back to work, but admits he’s afraid of another attack.

The SAP Center issued a statement after the incident, saying in part: “We continue to actively communicate with city officials to ensure that public spaces outside of the arena are safe for all guests.”

San Jose police are still investigating the incident and they’re working to track down the suspect.