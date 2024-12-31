Officials investigate suspicious fire at Gilroy restaurant

Fire officials on Tuesday were investigating what they deemed a suspicious blaze at a Gilroy restaurant.
The fire broke out at about 7:30 a.m. at Los Juniors Mariscos, located at 383 First Street.
No one was injured, but the restaurant suffered significant damage.
The fire was deemed suspicious because the back door was open. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays and has been closed since Saturday.
