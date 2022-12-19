Crews Battle Fire at Vacant Commercial Structure in San Jose

San Jose firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant structure early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
The fire was reported at about 12:10 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1600 block of Monterey Road.
Monterey Road was closed between San Jose Avenue and Phelan Avenue as crews battled the flames.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
