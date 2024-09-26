San Jose

Crews battle 2-alarm structure fire in downtown San Jose

By Bay City News

Crews respond to a two-alarm fire in downtown San Jose. (Sept. 26, 2024)
San Jose FD

Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in the downtown area of San Jose, fire officials said Thursday morning.

The fire hit a vacant commercial structure in the area of Second and San Salvador streets and was reported at 5:11 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Travelers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

