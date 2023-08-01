Student found unresponsive in school pool in San Jose

A student in the summer program at The Harker School in San Jose was found unresponsive in a pool Monday, school officials said.

A nurse found the student and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The child was sent to the hospital where their condition is unknown.

The school released a statement reading in part, "We continue to send our thoughts and our prayers to the family and are focusing on their needs and respecting their privacy. We are providing counseling services for campers, students and staff and we have canceled summer camp for the rest of the week."

It’s not yet clear what exactly happened.