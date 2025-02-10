South Bay students plan walkout over Trump's mass deportation plan

Students in the South Bay plan to take action Monday to stick up for undocumented immigrants and send a message to the Trump administration.

NBC Bay Area has learned that students at Santa Clara's Wilcox High School plan to walk out of class at 1:05 p.m. Monday to protest President Donald Trump's plan for the mass deportation of immigrants.

The demonstration's organizer says about half of the student body at Wilcox are children of immigrants or immigrants themselves.

