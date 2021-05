Crews responded to a vehicle fire that spread onto vegetation on Highway 17 Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters are at scene of a vehicle fire that has extended into the vegetation on Highway 17 near Summit Rd. Fire is approximately 1/4 acre. #SummitFire @sccfiredept @CALFIRECZU pic.twitter.com/Xd5nDnJHms — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 8, 2021

According to authorities, the car was fully engulfed in flames and began spreading uphill.

#BREAKING There is a fully involved car fire on SB 17 near the summit. The fire has spread into the brush. Fire unit on scene more on the way. Traffic is backed up in the area. pic.twitter.com/1viSHlzGfP — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) May 8, 2021

Several parts of the Bay Area are currently under a red flag warning as offshore winds and warm temperatures make their way into the region increasing wildfire danger.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.