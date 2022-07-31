2 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in San Jose

Police officers are currently investigating an early-morning shooting that sent two men to the hospital, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.

One man self-transported to a medical facility, and another is currently receiving care for a life-threatening injury, said police.

Police said this is an active investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.