San Jose

2 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in San Jose

One man self-transported to a medical facility, and another is currently receiving care for a life-threatening injury, said police

By Bay City News

Police officers are currently investigating an early-morning shooting that sent two men to the hospital, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.

One man self-transported to a medical facility, and another is currently receiving care for a life-threatening injury, said police.

Police said this is an active investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us