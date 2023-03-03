Sunnyvale Charter School to Close, Over 600 Students Affected

Hundreds of South Bay students will be looking for a new school to attend next fall as the board for Summit Public Schools voted Thursday night to close the Denali campus in Sunnyvale.

The charter school serves more than 600 middle and high school students at two campuses.

Denali officials said they can't afford to keep the school open after losing funding they'd received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school is projecting a $4.5 million budget shortfall for the 2023-24 school year.

Summit Public Schools released a statement last week amid parent and teacher protests: "A specific series of financial issues, when taken together, put Denali in an unfortunate situation. Denali is a wonderful school and while we don’t want to close Denali, we do not see a viable path forward to remain open."