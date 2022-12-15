Sunnyvale City Council Race Comes Down to Single Vote

A Sunnyvale City Council race ended up being decided by a single vote.

The final tally that gave councilman-elect Murali Srinivasan the victory was 2,813 to 2,812. The registrar of voters did an automatic recount and found the same result.

"This is very, very interesting in the sense that it’s a one vote contest," Srinivasan said. "All of my voters can claim they made the difference."

Srinivasan said he was trailing opponent Justin Wang until the last day when the final votes were counted.

"On one side, it was very suspenseful and tiring," Srinivasan said. "But on the other side, I was watching the trend, and the trend was in my favor."

Srinivasan is a software engineer who graduated from Stanford University. He'll be sworn in next month as the new Sunnyvale District 3 councilman. In doing so, he'll be the first Indian American to serve on the council.

"It was a very, very tight and close race," he said. "It was exciting to be part of this race."

The city clerk said if there was a tie, a name would be drawn out of a bag, similar to what happened in a Richmond City Council race last week.

Wang has requested a second recount, which will start Monday. Wang will be required to pay thousands of dollars a day for the recount to happen.