Sunnyvale authorities warn residents about recent coyote sightings

Recent reports of coyote sightings in a Sunnyvale neighborhood prompted city authorities this week to issue a precautionary warning to residents.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said it received reports in mid-August of coyotes in the area of Blue Jay Drive and Locksunart Way. Social media posts by residents reported the coyote sightings in the early morning hours and at dusk.

Coyotes typically hunt small mammals such as mice and rabbits, but they may also attack cats or small dogs, the DPS said.

With the constant warm weather, coyotes likely are entering residential areas in search for water wherever they can find it, officials said. If there's a water source in a backyard and they encounter a small pet, they may attack.

Authorities advised pet owners to let their cats or small dogs outside only when they are with them, especially at night or early morning, and to keep pet food and water inside.

Other safety precautions to avoid confrontations with coyotes include the following:

Do not turn and run away;

If you are with children, stand between them and the coyote;

If you have a small dog, pick it up;

Stand tall, wave your arms in the air and make loud noises;

If possible, use a whistle or shake a can with coins inside.

Coyotes are most visible and active around dawn and dusk when they are looking for food, officials said. In urban areas, they may not be quick to run away when encountering people, but they prefer to keep their distance.

Coyote attacks on humans are rare, but they can happen when the animal feels threatened, authorities said.

Last week in Redwood City, a resident's security camera captured footage of a coyote in her front yard.

In early August in San Francisco, a couple took their dogs to play at Baker Beach when a pack of coyotes killed one of their Pomeranians. And in late June, a coyote bit a 5-year-old girl at the Botanical Gardens in San Francisco.

Anyone who spots a coyote in their neighborhood can use the California Fish and Wildlife online reporting form to report the sighting.