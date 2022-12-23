5 Accused of Stealing Thousands of Gallons of Gas in Sunnyvale

Six people are in custody after stealing thousands of dollars worth of gas in the South Bay.
Police said the suspects used a computer to take control of a fuel pump at a Valero gas station in Sunnyvale, and overtime, they siphoned 30,000 gallons of gas.
The group is also accused of causing $20,000 in damage to the equipment.
Investigators said surveillance footage helped crack the case.
