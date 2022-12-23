Sunnyvale

5 Accused of Stealing Thousands of Gallons of Gas in Sunnyvale

The group is also accused of causing $20,000 in damage to the equipment

Six people are in custody after stealing thousands of dollars worth of gas in the South Bay.

Police said the suspects used a computer to take control of a fuel pump at a Valero gas station in Sunnyvale, and overtime, they siphoned 30,000 gallons of gas.

Investigators said surveillance footage helped crack the case.

