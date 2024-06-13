Robbery crew hits Sunnyvale jewelry store; 5 arrested after police pursuits

A group of about 20 suspects ransacked a Sunnyvale jewelry store Wednesday afternoon, smashing display cases with hammers before taking off with an unknown amount of jewelry, authorities said.

Five of the suspects were later arrested following police pursuits that crossed into the Peninsula, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The robbery happened at about 1:27 p.m. at PNG Jewelers, located at 791 East El Camino Real, DPS said.

The suspects fled in multiple vehicles before police arrived, but responding officers managed to spot two of the vehicles as they were fleeing, according to DPS.

Officers tried to pull both vehicles over, but the drivers refused to stop, triggering pursuits, DPS said. Officers chased the vehicles through Sunnyvale and eventually onto Highway 101 toward the Peninsula.

Officers stopped chasing one of the vehicles after losing sight of it. While pursuing the second vehicle, officers saw the suspects dump stolen jewelry out of the moving car, DPS said.

The officers had to end their pursuit of the second vehicle after losing sight of it, but other police officers eventually found the vehicle abandoned on Highway 101 near Whipple Avenue in Redwood City, DPS said.

The five suspects in the vehicle ran across the freeway and into a nearby industrial area, according to DPS. Four of them were taken into custody near Industrial Road and Britan Avenue in San Carlos. The fifth suspect was found nearby and also taken into custody.

The suspects, identified as Tonga Latu, Tavake Esafe, Ofa Ahomana, Kilifi Leaaetoa and Afuhia Lavakeiaho, were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and face various charges, including armed robbery, felony vehicle evasion, resisting arrest, burglary and vandalism, DPS said.

Some of the stolen jewelry was recovered, DPS said. The total value of the stolen jewelry was not immediately known.

The robbery victims were not injured, according to DPS.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case it asked to call Detective Thomas McKenzie at 408-730-7110.