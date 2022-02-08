Sunnyvale Lasers Are an Aviation Safety Hazard: FAA

The creative solution to Sunnyvale's crow problem has caught the attention of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Thousands of crows are descending on downtown Sunnyvale daily.

The city uses laser pointers, which some say are a humane way to scare the crows away.

However, Sunnyvale is near four airports, and according to The Mercury News, the FAA sent a letter to the city saying the lasers are an aviation hazard.

It went on to say the agency will be closely monitoring the city over the next several months for reports of laser strikes from pilots.