Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale Lasers Are an Aviation Safety Hazard: FAA

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The creative solution to Sunnyvale's crow problem has caught the attention of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Thousands of crows are descending on downtown Sunnyvale daily.

The city uses laser pointers, which some say are a humane way to scare the crows away.

However, Sunnyvale is near four airports, and according to The Mercury News, the FAA sent a letter to the city saying the lasers are an aviation hazard.

It went on to say the agency will be closely monitoring the city over the next several months for reports of laser strikes from pilots.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

SunnyvaleFederal Aviation Administrationfaa
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us