Sunnyvale man shot at in attempted carjacking

By Jocelyn Moran | NBC Bay Area

A man in Sunnyvale said he is glad to be alive after he was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting on Wednesday.

Kurt Smalley said he heard his car alarm go off and upon checking it out someone in a black mask began shooting at him.

“He said go back in, and all of sudden, shots were just ringing out,” Smalley said. “I could hear them whizzing right by me, I just ran around the corner and got back in the house.”

Neighbors said they heard the shots in the early hours of the day and said they are now being cautious,

“I know it's been picking up in other areas of the Bay Area and it happened to come to us now,” said Matt Costales of Sunnyvale. “We’ll be a little bit more vigilant.”

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety responded to the incident around 4:45 a.m. and took possession of Smalley’s car.

Officers said the incident is under investigation and that the suspects are driving a light-colored sedan.

Those with information are advised to call police.

