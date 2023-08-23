Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale man shot, injured after confronting catalytic converter thieves

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Sunnyvale man was shot and injured early Wednesday morning after he confronted someone in the process of stealing the catalytic converter from his vehicle, according to police.

At about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Klamath Drive on a reported shooting, police said. When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation shows four suspects were involved in trying to steal the victim's catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in his driveway. When the victim confronted the suspects, one of them pulled a gun and fired multiple shots, one of which struck him in the leg, police said.

The suspects fled in a dark colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Sunnyvale DPS Detective N. Kakis at 408-730-7110.

