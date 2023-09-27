Hearing in Sunnyvale sexual assault cold case postponed

The suspect in a Sunnyvale sexual assault cold case involving a 7-year-old girl had his hearing continued Wednesday, with a Santa Clara County judge setting the new court date for Nov. 28.

Richard Jeffrey Martinez, 59, was arrested in June in connection with a 1996 child sexual assault and is in custody awaiting trial 27 years after the crime.

Based on data obtained from a public genealogy database, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety investigators made the arrest and since have had at least two more victims come forward.

Martinez is charged with six felonies, including aggravated sexual assault and four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under age 14.

Sunnyvale DPS says there could be more victims in the area of the city's Cherry Orchard neighborhood, near El Camino Real and Mathilda Avenue.