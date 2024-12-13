Sunnyvale woman speaks out following jewelry theft

A Sunnyvale woman is speaking out after she was robbed in broad daylight near a school.

Kalaiselvi Variavel said she was walking on her block Tuesday afternoon near San Migues School when a car stopped near her. A woman proceeded to ask her for directions to the school and then took out a necklace,

"She tried to put that around my neck, and at that time, I realized she was doing something, so I was struggling to push her out," Variavel said.

A neighbor's camera caught the interaction and showed another person exiting the car before the pair took off. Variavel said they took off with her gold chain.

"I heard her scream. I didn't know what happened; I just ran out here," said Stephanie Espinoza, the neighbor.

Jewelry theft is a problem that law enforcement has been warning about in recent months in cities like Sunnyvale, Fremont, San Ramon, and Menlo Park.

"I can't come out of the house still," Variavel said.

Sunnyvale's Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Thursday.

Variavel said she hopes she can get her chain back because she's had it for more than 30 years/

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"It's quite precious. I wear it every day," she said.