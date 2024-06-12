San Jose police arrest suspect in deadly 2017 shooting

A man accused of being the primary suspect in a 2017 fatal shooting in San Jose has been arrested, according to police.

William Vellmure Jr., 33, was arrested on June 5 in San Jose and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder, the San Jose Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Around 10:10 p.m. on May 18, 2017, police officers heard gunshots in the area of South First Street and Edwards Avenue. They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 38-year-old San Jose resident George Garza.

San Jose police said that over the last two years, investigators garnered leads and evidence pointing to Vellmure as the primary suspect of the shooting.

Investigators are still looking into the motive and circumstances of the deadly shooting of Garza.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283 or 4117@sanjoseca.gov, or 4090@sanjoseca.gov.