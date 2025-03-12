Interpol nabs suspect accused of deadly 2013 stabbing in San Jose

International law enforcement located a man in Mexico wanted in San Jose on suspicion of the fatal stabbing of a woman over a decade ago, police said Tuesday.

On March 22, 2013, officers responded in the afternoon to a report of a person stabbed in the 900 block of North First Street in San Jose. A woman was found with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Detectives identified the suspect in this case as Juan Ramirez, now 37, but he fled to Mexico and eluded law enforcement for years.

In July 2024, the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, apprehended Ramirez in Mexico and took him into custody, San Jose police said.

Ramirez was finally extradited back to California on Friday and he was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail.

"Our victim passed away twelve years ago, but she was never forgotten," said San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph in a statement released by his office Tuesday. "Now we have Suspect Ramirez back in San Jose, ready to be held accountable for this atrocious killing."