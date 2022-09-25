San Jose

Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose

By Bay City News

Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case.

On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive.

Police said the victim reported her husband, identified as Gary Redeker, 41, of San Jose, strangled her and threatened her with a firearm.

At 4:45 p.m., police, with the aid of a police service dog, took Redeker into custody as he was exiting his residence. Police said he had a firearm in his waistband when he was taken into custody.

Redeker suffered injuries during his arrest and was transported to the hospital.

Following his release from the hospital, police said Redeker was going to be booked into jail on suspicion of numerous weapons violations, felony domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

During a sweep of the residence, officers discovered what appeared to be evidence of firearms assembling and manufacturing, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant and located a cache of firearms, firearm parts and tools to machine firearm parts. Police also seized a short-barreled assault rifle.

Police said they believe Redeker was assembling and manufacturing firearms and was selling them illegally.

