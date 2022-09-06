Police Identify Suspect Trying to Flee Country After Fatal Shooting in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department announced they identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman gunned down in front of her salon in San Jose.

Jose Rosas was arrested on Sept. 2 in San Ysidro near the Mexican border hours after he shot a man and a woman at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street.

A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. Damian Trujillo reports.

Upon the arrest, Rosas was transported back to San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

The woman, Susy Hernandez, was Rosas' ex-partner. She had a restraining order against him.

Community members held a candlelight memorial for Hernandez after she was killed and remember her as a hard working woman.

