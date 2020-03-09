Sunnyvale

Suspect in Fatal Sunnyvale Shooting Identified

By NBC Bay Area staff

Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

A man suspected of killing a man and injuring a woman in a Sunnyvale shooting Saturday has been identified.

Jason Tahara, a 23-year-old San Jose resident, was taken into custody by the San Jose Police Department Saturday less than three hours after the shooting happened.

The shooting took place Saturday at about 4:25 p.m. near the intersection of Homestead Road and Linnet Lane in Sunnyvale. An adult man was found dead at the scene and an adult woman was found suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

When Tahara was detained, Sunnyvale officers obtained a search warrant to search his vehicle and located two tactical style rifles, loaded high capacity rifle magazines, a tactical style external body armor vest, two handguns with loaded high capacity magazines, over 200 rounds of handgun ammunition and over 200 rounds of rifle ammunition.

A day after the shooting, officials searched Tahara's residence with a search warrant and found several tactical rifle parts.

Detectives believe Tahara was possibly building and modifying tactical style rifles in his home. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on murder and attempted murder charges.

