Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Fire Appears in Court

The man accused of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed a Home Depot store in San Jose was back in court Wednesday.

Dillyn Jaycruz Gogue, 27, faces numerous charges including arson for the April 9 fire, but also faces possible court time for other alleged crimes including other theft that same day.

Inside the Santa Clara County courtroom, the appointed public defender told the court the office had a conflict in defending Gogue. Presumably, according to the prosecutor, the conflict stems from all the other alleged crimes he's going to have to fight in court.

Some legal analysts said they anticipate Gogue will say he only meant to start a fire to distract workers so he could shoplift, not to commit aggravated arson.

Bay Area Attorney Paula Canny said that shows how big a predicament he's in.

Gogue is set to return to court June 29, but mainly to find out if the alternate defender's office does not have any conflicts of his own to take the case.