Santa Clara County Jail

Suspect Rams SUV Through Security Gate at Santa Clara County Jail

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect rammed an SUV through the security gate at the Santa Clara County Jail early Sunday morning, officials confirm.

The incident happened at approximately 4:16 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of a tan-colored SUV ramming through the East security gate.

Officers arrested 51-year-old Modesto Esquivel as a suspect in connection to the collision.

Local

Sonoma County 11 hours ago

Sonoma County Opens Tip Line for COVID-19 Safety Rule Violations, Receives Hundreds of Tips

Morgan Hill 10 hours ago

Morgan Hill Protest Blocks Hwy. 101, Protesters Want ICE Abolished

No injuries were reported and Esquivel was booked into the Main Jail for damaging jail property.

Authorities say this is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Investigations main line at 408-808-4500.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County Jail
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us