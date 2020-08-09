Suspect Rams SUV Through Security Gate at Santa Clara County Jail

A suspect rammed an SUV through the security gate at the Santa Clara County Jail early Sunday morning, officials confirm.

The incident happened at approximately 4:16 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of a tan-colored SUV ramming through the East security gate.

Officers arrested 51-year-old Modesto Esquivel as a suspect in connection to the collision.

No injuries were reported and Esquivel was booked into the Main Jail for damaging jail property.

Authorities say this is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Investigations main line at 408-808-4500.