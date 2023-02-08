Man Accused of Shooting San Jose Officer Charged With Trying to Kill 4 Cops

A man accused of stalking and shooting a San Jose police officer was charged Wednesday with trying to kill four cops.

Police say 37-year-old Luis Alberto Cantu first shot at officers around 10:30 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop in which officers returned fire. No one was hit, and Cantu fled.

The investigation led to a standoff at a home on Sinbad Avenue, where police say Cantu shot an officer twice, once in the hip and once in his bullet proof vest.

Cantu eventually surrendered without further incident.

"He tried to kill the police officers," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "He knew that he was shooting at police officers, intending to kill them and that he understood the gravity of that offense. Not a random act."

Cantu's name is different from the name police used for him on Tuesday. They said that's because he used multiple aliases.

Rosen said Cantu is undocumented and used a number of aliases because of it.

Rosen said he doesn’t know yet if Cantu has a criminal history but pointed out the 9-milimeter Glock gun he used was homemade.

"It’s a ghost gun," Rosen said. "The gun that the defendant, Luis Cantu, used in this case is what's called a personally manufactured gun or ghost gun, meaning it has no serial number on it. One part of the gun is put together over a different part of the gun. It makes it much more difficult to trace."

Cantu is being held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on April 3 to enter a plea.