Suspect Who Allegedly Vandalized Slew of Businesses in San Jose Identified

San Jose police have identified a suspect believed to be responsible for vandalizing a slew of businesses in San Jose and Milpitas last Wednesday and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Tai Van Trinh, 42, of San Jose, is alleged to have vandalized the businesses at 2525 S. King Road, 2471 Berryessa Road, 1743 Berryessa Road, 1160 N. Capitol Ave. and 2050 Concourse Drive in the early morning hours Wednesday, police said.

According to police, he drives a black 2004 Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab and Texas license plate of "HZM3285."

Anyone who sees Trinh or has information about the case is asked to call 911, 311 or Detective Ryan Wagner at (408) 277-4401. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.