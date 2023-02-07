Suspect Who Shot SJPD Officer Was Stalking, Targeting Police, Chief Says

The suspect who shot and injured a San Jose police officer last weekend was identified Tuesday, and Chief Anthony Mata said the investigation showed he was stalking and targeting officers.

Noe Orlando Mendoza, 38, of San Jose faces charges of attempted murder on a police officer after opening fire on multiple officers early Saturday morning. He said Mendoza used a home-made firearm, or so-called ghost gun, in the shooting.

In the first incident during a traffic stop, Mendoza shot at officers but did not hit them, Mata said during a news conference Tuesday.

San Jose PD

Later, other responding officers tracked Mendoza to a nearby home on Sinbad Avenue associated with Mendoza's vehicle, Mata said. There, he again opened fire on police, hitting a tactical officer in the hip and in his "protective ballistic plate," the chief said.

Earlier, before the injury shooting, Mendoza was following a two-person police patrol vehicle carrying a training officer and an officer trainee, Mata said. He then ran a red light at King Road and was pulled over.

As the officers exited their vehicle, Mendoza got out and immediately opened fire on them, striking the spotlight, windshield, passenger door, passenger window and hood, Mata said.

Both officers were inches away from being struck. They returned fire, striking Mendoza's vehicle, but neither Mendoza nor the officers were struck by gunfire during that incident.

It was unclear when Mendoza would make his first court appearance.