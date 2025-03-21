Sunnyvale

Authorities raid suspected brothel in Sunnyvale, arrest 7

By NBC Bay Area staff

Sunnyvale police car
NBC Bay Area

Authorities on Thursday busted a suspected brothel in Sunnyvale, officials said.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the "large-scale operation" was being run out of a commercial building on Reamwood Avenue.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Authorities served a search warrant at the property on Thursday and arrested six sex buyers and a woman suspected of managing the brothel, Sunnyvale DPS said. Over $27,000 in cash was also seized.

Seven adult human trafficking victims were found and provided with human trafficking resources, Sunnyvale DPS said.

"This type of illegal activity will not be tolerated in Sunnyvale and will be vigorously investigated," Sunnyvale DPS said in a statement.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Sunnyvale
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us