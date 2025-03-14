Suspects in South Bay massage parlor robberies arrested

A South Bay massage business owner applauded police on Thursday for their quick action in arresting a pair of suspected robbers.

The owner of Foot Lax Foot & Body Massage in Milpitas said the robbers held employees and customers at gunpoint while they took money and other belongings. Police believe it may have been one in a string of similar robberies.

"It was a very traumatic experience for employees and our customers," the owner, who did not want to be identified, said.

A surveillance camera inside the business captured the robbery play out. The footage showed one man walk in and pay for service. As he went in the back, another man walked in with a gun. Both men then robbed the employees and customers at gunpoint.

San Jose police said the robbery was similar to another massage parlor robbery in their city back in January.

“The initial suspect then took both victims and placed them in separate rooms and forced them to stay there against their will while a second suspect searched the business and took the victims’ belongings as well as cash," SJPD spokesperson Stacie Shih said.

San Jose police on Thursday announced that they had arrested two 20-year-old suspects from Fresno, Damauriae Greene and Shyanne Real, who is suspected of being directly involved in the San Jose robbery. Detectives are still looking for a third suspect who they believe teamed up with Green in the Milpitas robbery.

The arrests come as a huge relief at Foot Lax Foot & Body Massage.

"When the trial is over and the final outcome is done, I think we will be able to put closure and move on because it does affect a person pretty bad," the owner said.

The owner said police found some of their belongings while serving search warrants in Fresno.