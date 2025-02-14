South Bay teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

Officers arrested a 53-year-old teacher accused of having an unlawful sexual relationship with a high school student in Los Gatos for two years, according to police.

Darrin Garcia was nabbed at Kathleen McDonald High School in San Jose on Wednesday by officers from the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department. According to police, they received a report that Garcia had an alleged sexual relationship with a student of Santa Clara High School from 2021 to 2023 when he was still teaching there.

Police said Garcia was also the victim's coach as he was a sports mentor and athletic director in Santa Clara County. He reportedly worked at multiple different schools.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Riley Frizzell at (408) 827-3558 or police@losgatosca.gov.