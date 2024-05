Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a Buddhist temple in San Jose Monday evening.

The incident was reported on the 90 block of Foss Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported but four people were displaced, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

