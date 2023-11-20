San Jose

Caught on camera: Thieves hit San Jose sporting goods store

By Marianne Favro

San Jose police are searching for as many as 13 suspects tied to a Sunday night robbery at the Dick's Sporting Goods store on Blossom Hill Road.

Cellphone video taken by an employee showed the thieves in hoodies and ski masks running through the store, grabbing merchandise and then running out of the front door. At one point, one of the suspects shoved an employee.

An investigation is underway.

The robbery happened just four days after San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan announced the city received millions in grant money to crack down on retail theft just in time for the holiday season.

Thefts like the one Sunday night are having a significant impact on Dick's Sporting Goods' bottom line nationwide. In August, the company blamed organized retail crime for cutting its quarterly profits by nearly 25%.

