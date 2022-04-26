San Jose

Timeline: San Jose Kidnapping

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 3-month-old baby was kidnapped in San Jose Monday afternoon and later found safe Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

Finding baby Brandon took collaboration between police, investigators and community members reporting suspicious activity in the city.

The series of events began unfolding Monday afternoon when baby Brandon's family reported him missing. Here's a breakdown.

  • 1 p.m. Monday: Baby Brandon's family reports him as missing to authorities.
  • 5 p.m. Monday: NBC Bay Area reported details on the situation and showed video of a suspect carrying the baby away from his grandmother's home.
  • 11 p.m. Monday: The FBI was on scene at the home where baby Brandon was taken from.
  • Tuesday morning: A woman notifies police of a suspicious van with a baby car seat in it.
  • 9 a.m. Tuesday: Police find baby Brandon safe. He is taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
  • 11 a.m. Tuesday: Police announce they have three people in custody in connection with the kidnapping.
