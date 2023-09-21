New program aims to bring San Jose neighborhoods together

The city of San Jose is instituting a program to try and bring neighborhoods closer together.

It's called Together SJ and was announced earlier this year.

Mayor Matt Mahan held a news conference Thursday to share some of the immediate services offered, including disaster preparedness training and graffiti removal kits.

A total of 20 neighborhoods have been selected to participate, two per city district.

Overall, the mayor hopes to use the $1 million from a grant San Jose got from the state to build community and overcome social isolation.

“It's not always so obvious what 'community' means in a quantifiable sense. But we know that when we look at big population surveys, that we get better health outcomes, we get greater happiness, and our communities are more resilient when we're connected,” said Mahan.

The first thing on the agenda for Together SJ is going door to door with a short survey so they can tailor the program to each neighborhood.