‘Top Chef' winner to open Bay Area restaurant

A Chicago celebrity chef is ready to welcome diners to her new Bay Area restaurant.

Stephanie Izard's Valley Goat in Sunnyvale opens Monday.

Her goal is to combine California produce with the international flavors and ingredients that her Chicago eateries are known for.

Izard is best known for winning the fourth season of "Top Chef," becoming the first-ever woman to win the title.

She has also made appearances on "Iron Chef Gauntlet."

Izard currently operates six other restaurants, mainly in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas.