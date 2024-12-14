Tornado reportedly touches down in Santa Cruz County, NWS says

The National Weather Service confirmed on Saturday that a tornado touched down in Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County.

"Based on video, photos, firsthand accounts, and radar signatures a tornado occurred at 1:40 p.m.," the National Weather Service said on social media.

A Local Storm Report has been issued for a tornado in Scotts Valley, CA.

It added that the survey team would investigate further to provide a ranking.

The Scotts Valley police department said injuries have been reported but did not say how many were impacted. Several people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, per SVPD.

No deaths have been reported.

"Emergency medical teams are prioritizing those most in need of care, and we continue to monitor the situation closely. The tornado has caused extensive damage in several areas, including overturning several vehicles in and around the shopping district on Mt. Hermon Drive," a news release from the department read. "The Scotts Valley Police Department, in cooperation with local agencies, is actively working to secure the affected areas, assist those in need, and restore normal operations as quickly as possible."

According to the California Highway Patrol, Mount Hermon Road is closed between Kings Village and Lockwood due to multiple accidents blocking the road. The CHP advised individuals to "avoid the area and use alternative routes."

Although there was no tornado warning for the area, the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of Santa Cruz County, including Scotts Valley. This warning was in effect from 1:25 p.m. to 1:48 p.m. and included expected wind gusts of up to 60 mph and nickel-sized hail.

Separately, a tornado warning was issued in San Francisco before the NWS lifted the threat.

The NWS initially sent out the warning around 5:56 a.m. for San Mateo County and parts of downtown San Francisco.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.