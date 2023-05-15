Tow Truck Driver Dies After Being Hit by Car on Highway 101 in San Jose

A man who died after being struck by a car on Highway 101 in San Jose over the weekend was a tow truck driver, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The man, a 36-year-old resident of San Jose, was driving a truck for Alongi Brothers Towing on northbound 101 about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when he pulled over to the right shoulder just north of Tully Road, according to the CHP.

The man got out of the truck, walked behind it and then into traffic lanes, apparently trying to retrieve something. He was hit by a white Toyota Rav4 and ended up in the #4 lane, where he was then hit by another car.

A big-rig truck then came to a stop, blocking the body until CHP officers arrived.

The man's name has not been released.

The collision is still under investigation and the CHP is asking that witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact the San Jose CHP Office at (408) 961-0900.

The CHP is looking for the driver of the white Toyota Rav4 that first hit the man. The vehicle is believed to have been manufactured sometime around 2010, and is the base model.