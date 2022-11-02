Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara

A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara.

The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed.

The driver of the Tesla reportedly tried to beat the train through the crossing, NBC Bay Area learned. The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area the Tesla driver was sitting on the tracks and distracted when the crossing arm came down on the car. She reportedly exited the car, moved the arm off the vehicle then tried to beat the train.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to an alert on Capitol Corridor social media, Train 527 was stopped west of Santa Clara "due to a vehicle incident."

No other injuries were reported. It was unclear how many passengers were aboard the train.