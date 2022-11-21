holiday travel

Doctors Warn of Tripledemic Ahead of Holidays

Doctors said flu shots are a great start to get protected, and also recommend getting the bivalent COVID booster

By Marianne Favro

As the holiday approaches, doctors warn of a tripledemic as cases of RSV, flu and COVID continue to rise.

In the Bay Area, travelers at San Jose International are crowding into the airport and doing their best to avoid the three major health threats previously mentioned.

"I regularly use sanitizer on my hands, I clean my door knobs, I keep everything really clean," said Lynn Chamberlin from San Jose. "I don't want to spready any viruses of any kind."

Cases of all three viruses are rising both locally and nationwide, with RSV cases hitting hospitals particularly hard.

"They are already overwhelmed with RSV, you add in influenza and COVID and there's a concern that they will run out of capacity soon," explained UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

Dr. Chin-Hong said that in addition to a surge in RSV cases, in the past week, there has been a 50% overall increase in COVID cases across California.

Doctors said flu shots are a great start to get protected, and also recommend getting the bivalent COVID booster. However, there are other strategies to stay healthy during Thanksgiving gatherings: wear a mask, wash hands frequently and if you're driving to your holiday destination, ventilation can help.

"We found out from research that cracking windows in a diagonal line, the drivers window and back window, will help protect people a bit more," Dr. Chin-Hong explained.

He also said that we will likely see an increase in cases after Thanksgiving, as we have every single year.

This article tagged under:

holiday travelThanksgivingcovidfluRSV
